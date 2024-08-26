Bride, four relatives of groom killed in horror crash

A bride and four relatives of the groom were killed in a road accident along the Eldoret-Malaba highway on Sunday morning.

The family was returning from visiting the family of the bride, Brenda Masakhwe, 29, when their vehicle, a Toyota Probox, collided with an oncoming tanker at Murgus area.

Five people died on the spot and two others were seriously injured in the accident, which also involved a tractor.

Brenda was the fiancée of Nicholas Biwot, whose relatives had travelled from Elgeyo Marakwet to the bride's home in Kakamega County on Saturday.

The dead are Arap Bett, William Nyetuko, Hellen Mengich and Mary Chole.

The injured, Ann Koskey (the groom's mother) and his aunt Seline Chelimo, are at St Luke's Hospital in Eldoret.

According to witnesses, the tanker lost control after hitting the slow-moving tractor, which was heading towards Bungoma.

Biwot's father, Simon Koskey, said six of his relatives left his home in Kapkoros village at 8am on Saturday for the introduction ceremony at the bride's house.

"During this ceremony, the wife-to-be is brought to the home where she is expected to get married. But in this case, she never reached my home. She died on the road," said Mr Koskey at Lumakanda police station in Lugari.

He said he last spoke to his wife on the phone at around 4pm when she informed him that they had concluded the visit at their future in-laws and were preparing to return home.

Mr Koskey, who was accompanied by his daughter Dorcas Chebet, said everyone thought that the ceremony was the beginning of a beautiful journey for the two families.

"After the introduction ceremony, I was supposed to take dowry to the parents of the girl so that the two children can be allowed to hold a wedding, according to our culture," he added.

The last time Mr Koskey called the group, they told him they were on the Eldoret-Malaba highway.

They did not answer the phone again.

He said he received reports of the accident from one of his brothers, who had lent his vehicle for the trip.

"The next call was from my daughter who works in Eldoret. She informed me about the accident and that their mother and aunt were being admitted in hospital in Eldoret town. I was shocked; this is a wound that will never heal," he said.

Ms Chebet said her brother, Biwot, lives in Nairobi where he had met his bride.

"We never thought we would lose her like this. We are deeply hurt by the tragedy," she said.

According to police reports, the accident happened when the driver of the tanker lost control, hit a tractor and rammed into the oncoming vehicle.

Kakamega County traffic police officer Christopher Meme said the driver of the tanker sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Eldoret town.

"We shall do our best to ensure the family gets justice. Already, they have filled the forms to conduct post-mortem so that they can pick the bodies for burial," said Mr Meme.