Multi-vehicle accident on Eldoret-Nakuru highway leaves passengers trapped in bus

An accident involving several vehicles has occurred at the Twin Bridge area on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, has left an unknown number of passengers trapped inside Simba Bus, which plies the route.

The scene of an accident at Twin Bridge area on the Eldoret- Nakuru highway that involved a number of vehicles on August 24, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation

The Red Cross and other emergency services are currently on the scene working to rescue those trapped inside the Simba bus. The extent of injuries and possible fatalities is yet to be determined.

The area OCPD, Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander Juddah Gathenge has not issued an official statement as rescue operations are ongoing. Traffic along the busy highway has been severely affected.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes where possible. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A traffic jam at Twin Bridge on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway after a Simba bus and other vehicles were involved in an accident on August 24, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation

One of the survivors, Mr Cleophas Barasa, said he had boarded the bus from Bungoma to Nairobi at midnight before the 4am crash.

"The bus was being driven safely and at full capacity until we reached a point where the speed accelerated and passengers started asking what could be the problem," Mr Barasa said, adding that he suddenly heard a bang after the bus hit a stationary truck packed on the road and later collided with another car, veered off the road and fell into the river after hitting a guardrail.

Speaking to Nation.Africa at the scene of the accident, Mr Barasa said he and his wife sustained head injuries but their two children escaped unhurt.

Another survivor, Mr Simon Saleh, who was travelling to Nairobi from Uganda, said he left the Malaba border at around 10pm before the bus they were travelling in was involved in the accident.

Mr Saleh, who had pain in his neck and bruises on his right hand, said he was going to Nairobi for a convention at Assembly Church, adding that the journey was smooth and the driver was calm all the way until the accident.