Setback for Kilifi clinical officer as Court declines to reinstate him

Gavel

The suspects were found guilty of robbery with violence. 

Photo credit: File

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A clinical officer suffered a setback after his bid to have an order directing Kilifi County and its public service board to unconditionally lift his suspension and reinstate him was rejected.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.