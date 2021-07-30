EACC rejects Kingi’s claims over recovery of county funds 

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks at a Nairobi hotel during a function on February 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has rejected allegations by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi that the agency is interfering with the county’s efforts to recover Sh43 million.

