Kilifi records win in open defecation battle

A billboard that declares Ruruma ward in Rabai Sub-county, Kilifi as an Open Defecation Free(ODF) zone.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents of Kilifi County are embracing the use of toilets.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.