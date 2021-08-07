Ridding rivers of plastics and waste

People collecting Plastic waste from Nairobi river passing through Kariobangi in Nairobi using plastic waste capture system Machine on July 8,2021.The machine is used to capture discarded plastics floating in the urban rivers.

Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • This is just the initial stage of a long and interesting process that will see the discarded plastic converted into construction materials.
  • The project is the creation of Clifford Okoth Owino, an industrial chemistry graduate and environmental consultant

It is mid-morning in Kiambea slum within Kariobangi, Nairobi. There is an overwhelming stench of a mixture of sewage and garbage from the Nairobi River, which runs through part of the informal settlement carrying plastic waste towards a wire mesh barrier.

