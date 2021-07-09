Kilifi police hold three over gruesome murder of trio

Police are holding three people as they investigate the killings of three men on Wednesday night in Jungu village, Kilifi County.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said police were pursuing individuals who he claimed lured the two Asians and one Kenyan into their death, before setting their vehicle ablaze.

“We have arrested at least three suspects closely related to the incident as we continue to pursue others who were involved in the killings,” he said.

“These three are helping us with investigations. We are yet to get all those involved in last night’s heinous crime.”

He noted that there was conflicting information regarding the killings but police believe it was a land deal gone sour.

“We cannot use abduction and the rumours of human body parts trade to cover up a criminal act. We will ensure that those behind the murders are brought to book.”

Mr Elungata urged residents not to take the law into in their own hands whenever they suspect people of committing crimes.

“Whenever you suspect there are intruders, report them to the authorities. Do not take action but report the person to the police or the chief,” he said.

“These were businessmen from Mombasa who came looking at their farm. They got here at 5pm and were entertained here until 8:30pm when they were murdered.”

Land disputes

He noted that land issues in the region are very emotive and they could not be solved through killings.

“We would like those spreading rumours of abductions to stop. The rumour is being fuelled to cover the real crime. We will arrest those responsible for spreading fear among the community,” he said.

But residents disagreed with the police narrative, saying that the three men were said to have come to abduct their children.

Junju–Madukani village elder Ndurya Msanzu claimed the three were attacked by a mob when locals became curious about the presence of the strangers in the village and confronted them.

Mr Msanzu said the villagers reacted that way because of recent kidnappings that have struck fear into the community.

Raphael Charo, a resident of Bomani, said the killings had nothing to do with land tussles.

“These people were killed on suspicion of being behind the sale of human body parts,” he said.

What happened

Junju resident Jimmy Chome said the three came to the village at around 5pm in a white car and parked it a few metres from where they later met their death.

“They came claiming that they were looking at their land. There seemed to be a misunderstanding at Miembeni after they were interrogated and that is when villagers descended on them on claims that they were abductors who sell human body parts,” Mr Chome said.

He explained that land disputes were a big issue in the area but no land-related deaths had been reported.

“They, unfortunately, were found where children play. They failed to explain their presence in the village and their intentions.”

Kilifi South sub-county police Commander Mohamed Wako said two of the victims were Kenyans of Indian origin and had deep cuts in their heads and other visible injuries on other parts of their bodies.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Coast General Hospital mortuary.