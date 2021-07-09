Kilifi police hold three over gruesome murder of trio

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said police were pursuing individuals who he claimed lured the two Asians and one Kenyan into their death, before setting their vehicle ablaze.

Police are holding three people as they investigate the killings of three men on Wednesday night in Jungu village, Kilifi County.

