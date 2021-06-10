Ushindi Baptist Church
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

CCTV footage tampered with, dad claims at inquest into son’s death 

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • While two of Richard Wanyonyi Wasike's children arrived home from Sunday school by 5pm, the boy did not show up.
  • His siblings reported that they had left him behind in the company of his friends and that he would come home later.

Three years ago, the body of a six-year-old boy was found in a bishop’s car in Mombasa. The child had attended Mass at Ushindi Baptist Church in Likoni on the morning of February 25, 2018, before he was found dead 12 hours later in the vehicle belonging to Bishop Joseph Masha.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.