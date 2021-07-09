Coast parents on edge as child kidnapping rumours spread

Ever since she heard rumours that children were being kidnapped in the Coast region, Beatrice Akinyi has been escorting her 11-year-old granddaughter to school.

The Standard Six pupil at a Mombasa public school has been leaving home for school at around 5.45am and is expected to be in class by 6am.

Ms Akinyi is among thousands of parents in the region who are now braving the early morning cold and rains to take their children to school.

“When I heard stories of kidnappings, I became scared. I decided from that day henceforth I will be taking my granddaughter to school to ensure her safety. But we wish the school can adjust reporting time from 6am to 7am,” she pleaded.

Mikindani resident Evans Madaraka said rumours of kidnappings had worried him too.

“Imagine one day you come from work and you do not find your child at home. I’m scared as a parent and this issue of alleged kidnapping must be resolved,” he said.

“I have decided to escort my children to school and pick them up though I live near the school,” he told Nation.Africa as he rushed his three children to class at around 5.30am.

Mob justice

Claims of kidnappings and theft of children have spiked in the Coast region, sending parents into panic. But authorities in Mombasa and Kilifi counties have dismissed the alleged incidents as rumours.

In an interview Nation.Africa, Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and Kilifi police bosses led by Malindi sub-county police Commander John Kemboi, described the kidnapping reports as false.

They also warned the public against mob justice and maiming innocent people. On July 7, three men were killed and a vehicle they were using set ablaze in a village in Kilifi County.

Villagers said they descended on the strangers because of ongoing rumours that children were being kidnapped in the region.

“We have heard rumours of unknown people stealing children for their body organs,” said Laban Rimba.

Residents of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties have been raising concerns and fears over alleged kidnappings and child theft purportedly by unknown people driving vehicles with tinted windows.

“I have heard that there are people roaming around in tinted cars stealing children for rituals. We have video clips to ascertain the reports,” said Paul Kinondo, a Kwale resident.

But security officers insist no such cases have been reported.

“Of late we have heard a lot of rumours circulating about people who are stealing children or even kidnapping adults. I want to assure you that 99 percent of that is pure rumours,” Mr Kitivo said.

“Please, I urge our people to desist from these rumours because at the end of the day some people will suffer.”

False reports

Mr Kitiyo, the Mombasa security committee chairman, said no child had been stolen or kidnapped.

“But when you look at social media, some people even circulate old pictures and video clips and some from other countries purporting them to be fresh. Please let’s stop that!” he said.

He cited a case of a woman who went to inspect her development project in Kwale only to be maimed by a mob.

“The woman went to check on her land in Lunga Lunga only for people to tag her as a child kidnapper, and she was given a thorough beating,” he said.

Last week, a man from Mnarani was rescued by police officers from an angry mob that was about to lynch him on claims that he was planning to kidnap a 12-year-old boy.

Police said the man saw a neighbour’s child roaming on the streets when he was supposed to be in school but as he was questioning the child, a group of curious people attacked him.

He was saved by police officers from Kilifi who were on patrol.

“After interrogations, it was established the suspect was a neighbour of the boy. We called the boy’s mother, who confirmed that the suspect we had arrested was their neighbour and that he was asking why the pupil was at home instead of school,” said Kilifi North sub-county police commander Jonathan Koech.

The man was later released.

Mr Kemboi, the Malindi sub-county commander, urged residents to ignore the false information.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata warned residents against circulating rumours.

“Let’s stop instilling fears using social media. People will stop going to work and school due to fears,” he said.