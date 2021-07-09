Coast parents on edge as child kidnapping rumours spread

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo during a press briefing in his office.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Claims of kidnappings and theft of children have spiked in the Coast region, sending parents into panic. But authorities in Mombasa and Kilifi counties have dismissed the alleged incidents as rumours. 

Ever since she heard rumours that children were being kidnapped in the Coast region, Beatrice Akinyi has been escorting her 11-year-old granddaughter to school. 

