Kilifi man and his two wives lynched for 'bewitching, killing' grandson

An 82- year-old man and his two wives have been lynched over witchcraft allegations in Kibarani Ward in Kilifi North Sub County

Mr Kenga Karisa and his 70-year-old wives, Kache Karisa and Kabibi Karisa were lynched by a mob following the death of their 28-year-old grandson Nahashon Kahindi on Saturday.

Kilifi North Sub-County Police Commander Kenneth Maina said the three were lynched after a disagreement arose during a family meeting.

He confirmed that the police have arrested ten suspects including Kahindi’s father.

“After Kahindi's death, the extended family gathered for a meeting where his grandparents were accused of bewitching him. However, we suspect that the killings might have been triggered by other issues,” he said.

According to Mr Maina, Ms Kache Karisa left the meeting and went to her house some 20 meters away. A group of youths went after her while others pursued Mr Kenga and his second wife.

“We were mindful of the safety of Mr Kenga and his wife and spent time looking for them in vain. We engaged the area chief to keep an eye on them and inform us, but immediately we arrived at the office, we got information that they had been found dead,” he said.

Konjora Location village elder Mzee Alphonse Kahindi said the rate at which the community is killing the elderly over witchcraft allegations was worrying.