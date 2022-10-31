Puzzle of Kilifi herbalist murdered alongside husband

Police are investigating how a traditional herbalist was killed alongside her husband in Goleni village, Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County.

The bodies were found with deep-cut injuries suspected to have been inflicted by blunt and sharp objects.

“Mutsunga Chiguta Mtsunga aged 60 years and Monje Mudzo Nzaka aged 52 years were discovered dead outside their homestead. The two, who are said to be husband and wife, were found lying dead with deep cut injuries on their bodies. No arrest or recovery was made,” reads a police report obtained by Nation.Africa.

Area police boss Daniel Chirchir described the deaths as murders.

“We are still investigating to determine what exactly transpired. We suspect it to be witchcraft-related killings. This is a rampant issue around the area,” said Mr Chirchir.

Cases of elderly killings in Kilifi County have mostly been related to land and witchcraft.

The increase in such murders has prompted elders to seek refuge at the Kaya Godoma rescue centre in Kilifi.

Dozens of elderly men and women have sought protections at the sanctuary, which depends on well-wishers for food and clothing.

Many such killings used to happen in Ganze, Magarini and Rabai constituencies but have spread to Kaloleni.

Separately, police in Mombasa are holding a man suspected of killing his wife in the Mwembe Tayari area on Monday morning.

The man is reported to have stabbed his wife to death, according to a police report.

The matter was reported to detectives by Mr Ashraf Ali, an elder.

“Police officers visited the scene and established that one Samson Koome had fatally stabbed his wife namely Caroline Kajeri for an unknown motive. The suspect was arrested and placed in custody,” the police report said.

The murder weapon was seized.