Cries for justice for elderly women lynched on witchcraft claims

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Kisii alone, at least six elderly women face violence every month, with some being murdered.
  • In October last year, four elderly women from Mokona village in Marani ward, Kisii County, were lynched.

Rights organisations have raised the red flag over the increasing lynching of elderly women in Kisii over suspicion of witchcraft.

