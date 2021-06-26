Governor Kingi confirms ADC grabbed 237,000 hectares of land in Kilifi

Governor Amason Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has said the Malindi beachfront shall be a game-changer in the tourism industry.
 

A report by a team of surveyors from the national government and Kilifi has confirmed that the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) grabbed over 200,000 hectares of land in the county.

