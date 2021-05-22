Charles Lwanga / Nation Media Group

Tana River

Why villagers near Galana-Kulalu food project are a worried lot

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 20,000 people in Adu Ward, Kilifi County, are in shock after reports emerged that a government agency handling the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project in Kilifi and Tana River counties has claimed ownership of land covering about 10 villages in Magarini Sub County.

