400 needy students from Kilifi get Sh4m Shofco scholarships

Over 400 students from Kilifi North and Kilifi South constituencies have benefitted from Sh4 million scholarships from the Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a non-government organisation.

Shofco chief executive, Dr Kennedy Odede, issued the cheques in Kilifi South on Saturday where he met . Mr Odede was in Kilifi County to meet more than 5,000 members of the Shofco Urban Network (SUN).

Addressing the members and parents of beneficiaries, Dr Odede said the sponsorship programme targets 2,000 bright students countrywide.

“I am happy to be in Kilifi once again. I have come to support bright students in high school as part of our education sponsorship targeting 2,000 students countrywide,” he said.

Shofco’s SUN programme has over two million members across the country, bringing together groups and individuals to solve pressing challenges in their communities.

“When we come together, we form a powerful force. As SUN, we work together as a family to change communities,” Dr Odede said.

Ms Joyce Mbodeze from Kaloleni, whose child benefitted from the scholarship, thanked Shofco for the support.

“This is not the first time Shofco is helping us. We have received maize seeds and foodstuff before. We are grateful for that. My child will go to school without interruptions this year,” she said.

Dr Odede was accompanied by Kilifi County Secretary Arnold Mkare, Kilifi North Assistant County Commissioner Rueben Maroon and Sokoni Ward Member of County Assembly Gilbert Peru.

Mr Mkare praised Shofco for introducing life-changing activities to the people of Kilifi. He said that Kilifi County government had secured 10 acres of land at Pwani University for SUN members.

Mr Maroon lauded the organisation's commitment to support education.

“I thank Shofco for the job it is doing in education to ensure 100 per cent transition to secondary schools,” he said.

Dr Odede promised to supply SUN members with fertiliser and certified seeds and called on the community to maintain peace during and after the August 9 election.

He called on Kenyans to shun tribalism and work together. Last month, he visited nine counties including Nairobi, Kakamega, Siaya, Kisii, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kilifi and Uasin Gishu to preach peace during elections.

He said that though Shofco was a non-political organization, it needed leaders with integrity.

“As Shofco, we are not supporting any candidate, but we need leaders of integrity to be elected,” he added.

Dr Odede plans to roll out an education literacy programme, build a library and train youth in income-generating activities.