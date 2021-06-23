Ruiru MP tells police to crack down on beggars-for-hire syndicate

Ruiru MP Simon King’ara has urged authorities to crack down on a syndicate that he said is using disabled children to beg in the streets.

Photo credit: File

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Ruiru MP Simon King’ara has urged authorities to crack down on a syndicate that he said is using disabled children to beg in the streets.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Safari Rally: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted tomorrow

  2. DCI arrests six over Southern Bypass robberies

  3. Why counties' spending on Covid-19 remains murky

  4. PRIME Poor hygiene a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

  5. MP calls for crack down on beggars for hire syndicate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.