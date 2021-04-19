Nairobi sets aside Sh40m for street children rescue project

Nairobi street boy

An official from the Nairobi City County Inspectorate Department is pictured with a street boy along Kenyatta Avenue footpath on September 11, 2020. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Consortium of Street Children in 2016 estimated that there are well over 6,000 street children in Nairobi alone.

Nairobi County is set to spend Sh40 million rehabilitating street children and other vulnerable groups, and and reintegrating them into society

