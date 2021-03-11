File | Nation Media Group

How Dandora became the crime capital of Nairobi

By  Sylvania Ambani

Evans should not be alive. Many of his age mates are either dead or on death row in various prisons in Kenya. That is the sad tale of many children born in Nairobi’s Dandora estate. Their fate is almost pre-destined.

