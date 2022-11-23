Revealed: Student, 17, main suspect in murder of Keagan Githua at Ridgeways

A 17-year-old high school student is the main suspect in the murder of Keagan Githua who was stabbed to death and robbed of his mobile phone along Ridgeways Road in, Kiambu on October 30.

The minor was arrested alongside two other suspects Feelings Mboya and Dennis Mburu Kimani in the Soweto area of Kahawa West in Nairobi last week.

Detectives impounded the motorcycle – registration number KMDG 982M, which the suspects allegedly used in the robbery.

Also recovered is a knife suspected to be the murder weapon used to stab the deceased during the daylight robbery.

Feelings Mboya and Dennis Mburu Kimani at the Makadara Law Courts. Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

The student is in custody at the Ruaraka police station where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding him and the other suspects.

Detective Mr Paul Nyoro of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders to detain the four suspects for seven days.

The orders were granted by Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

The suspects will be arraigned on November 28 alongside four others.

Mental assessment of the suspects

The detective said investigations into the circumstances of the murder of the deceased and involvement of the suspects are incomplete as several key issues have not been covered – including mental assessment of the suspects as well as the recording of statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Mr Githua was accosted by two men on a motorcycle at around 10am and stabbed in his chest by the men who fled with his phone on a motorbike.

He was rushed to the nearby AAR hospital along Kiambu Road by a good Samaritan where he died while undergoing treatment.

His phone was switched off within the Githurai area shortly after the robbery.

A postmortem conducted the next day indicated that Mr Githua died of excess bleeding from the heart injury caused by a sharp force penetrating trauma.

Four people who used Mr Githua’s mobile phone hours after he was killed were arrested on November 15.