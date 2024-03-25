Plan to elevate Thika to a city gets new impetus

The county government has embarked on a fresh quest to make Thika the first city in Mt Kenya region by end of this year.

The move, Governor Kimani Wamatangi told the Nation, is meant to generate 50,000 jobs and spur the region’s economy.

The governor has formed a committee to midwife the town's elevation into an industrial smart city, which Mr Wamatangi said will culminate in President William Ruto conferring it with a charter.

The governor had initiated the process last year but was forced to shelve it after a section of politicians opposed the process.

Members of the committee comprise local traders, the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya, the Kenya Institute of Planners, the Kenya Institute of Public Accountants, the Kenya Institute of Architecture, the Law Society of Kenya, and the Association of Urban Areas and Cities.

According to a gazette notice published on Friday last week, Ms Sylvia Kasanga will represent the Kenya Institute of Architecture, Mr Gitu Kahengeri will represent the Law Society of Kenya, Mr Zachary Ng'ang'a the Association of Urban Areas and Cities, Mr TG Ndorongo the Association of Urban Areas and Cities, Ms Jeanter Warigia the Kenya Institute of Public Accountants, Mr Julius Macharia the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya, while Ms Cecilia Mwangi will represent the local business community.

In the notice, the governor said the committee's mandate will be "to consider and determine that Municipality of Thika meets the requisite criteria of classification as a city” and “advise on and make recommendations for the conferment of city status to the municipality of Thika."

Thika is considered one of the fastest-growing towns in Kenya due to the numerous industries, learning institutions and well-established transport and communication systems. It has a population of over 500,000 people.

According to the governor, once upgraded to a city, Thika will attract grants of approximately Sh1 billion per year for infrastructural development.

The governor said projects to improve the town’s infrastructure were underway, including the dualling of a section of Thika-Garrisa highway and the enhancement of its water capacity at tune of Sh5.7 billion.

Also on the list is the establishment of an Economic Processing Zone on 324 acres, the construction of 25,000 affordable housing units as well as an international-standard stadium whose first phase is underway, markets and hospitals.

The county government has also partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency on a waste management project at the Kang'oki dumpsite.