The dream of Kenya's Silicon Savannah slowly being realised

Of the many things President Mwai Kibaki is remembered for is Kenya’s Vision 2030, an amalgamation of ambitious projects launched by his government in 2008, that when completed, should have transformed Kenya into a middle-income country.

One of the key projects is familiar many people, the Konza Technology City, now known as Konza Technopolis.

Monikered the “Silicon Savannah”, Konza was envisioned to be a global hub for technological innovation, just like the Silicon Valley, which is a world centre for high technology and innovation in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay, the United States.

It is designed to attract business process outsourcing, software development, data centres and light assembly industries.

In 2009, the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank, was hired to advise on the development and implementation of this technology city.

Then in 2012, the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology retained a team of consultants to prepare a detailed business plan and master plan for Phase One of the project.

This was followed by then-President Kibaki breaking ground in Malili, marking the start of the development of Konza Technopolis.

Since then, successive governments have kept the conversation about the city going, with developments done and agreements signed with potential investors.

By design, the government provides the land and develops horizontal infrastructure – roads, water and sewage management systems, public spaces, among others – while private investors as well and other partners develop the rest of the city for an estimated investment of Sh1.5 trillion.

The developers must, however, follow a well-laid out master plan and standards.

Like millions of Kenyans who have heard about this city for years now, you might be wondering; where exactly is Konza and what happens there? What is all the hype about this futuristic place? Has much changed since the first stone was laid down? If so, what are these changes? Who are the investors and how does one become an investor in Konza?

DN Property sought to shed light on all this and more with a recent visit to the city, and insights from Konza Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri.

The layout

Konza is about 64 kilometres south of Nairobi, on the Mombasa highway. The technocity lies on a 5,000-acre piece.

From the highway, nothing much can be seen beyond the fence as there is a mound of soil deposited all along. But once you go past the gate with a huge “welcome to Konza Technopolis, Africa’s Silicon Savannah” sign, you are immediately awed by the infrastructure in the distance.

Standing taller than any other building is the Konza complex, a 12-floor edifice about a kilometre from the main point of entry, and lying along the central axis of the city.

It hosts several offices, including the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (The Authority), and the Open University of Kenya (OUK) – a chartered virtual institution offering several science related undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The city’s development was sectioned into three phases, with Phase One involving the laying of basic horizontal infrastructure.

This is meant to enable vertical infrastructure by interested investors, and herald the acceleration Phase Two.

Part of the government development that has been undertaken is the tarmacking of roads in the first section of the city, which will be the Central Business District (CBD).

The government has also set streetscapes and traffic control systems and utilities.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura (center) gestures during a media tour of the Konza Technocity in Machakos County on March 7, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

These include power lines and internet fibre cables under roads to prevent the oftentimes chaotic look left by these cables.

There will be an estimated 40 kilometres of power lines, one main electrical station, fifty electrical substations and 500 kilometres of ICT conduits.

Part of road construction works is installlng 170-kilometre drainage and water supply systems, some 15 kilometres of irrigation and reuse system, and a nine kilometre utility tunnel.

For solid waste management, garbage is deposited in bins outside every building as well as along streets, then sucked through a 15-kilometre automated vacuum conveying system to a central collection centre.

The dry waste is then sorted and ferried by trucks outside the city for proper disposal.

A treatment plant collecting water from Thwake dam has also been set up. It will be the main water supply source, with an output capacity of 7.5Mega litres per day to 62 mega litres storage capacity of 13.7Mega litre.

A water reclamation facility for sewage management has also been built with a capacity of 6,000 cubic metres.

The Authority is also facilitating the construction of a 400KVA sub-station – the largest in East and Central Africa – by KETRACO. Konza Technopolis has set aside 33 acres for a solar farm, contributing towards green energy.

Building a city from the ground up

To ensure the construction of an environmental-friendly city, the ratio of built environment to green spaces is set to 60:40.

As such, plots are subdivided into not less than one acre. An acre in the area is valued at Sh10 million.

The Authority says this will ensure ample green space even after structures have been put up.

The Technopolis is divided into development bands that determine what kind of structures can be erected, and investments to be made.

Commercial band

The commercial band, which is expected to be part of the CBD, is designed to host several activities, including offices, retail spaces and service industries.

This area will feature high-rise office buildings, shopping centres, restaurants, and other amenities to support the needs of businesses and visitors.

Konza complex, which is already occupied, is part of this band. It will be connected to a hotel and a conference centre under construction next to the complex.

Construction of a public safety centre is also underway. Services like disaster and emergency response will be based here. It will also include others like the headquarters for law enforcement.

Technology band

As a city poised and marketed as a technological metropolis for the future, the technology band serves as the core of Konza, where tech firms, research institutions and innovation centres are concentrated.

This band aims to foster collaboration, innovation and technological advancements. It includes spaces for tech companies, research and development facilities, start-up incubators, accelerators and shared workspaces.

The Konza data centre, developed in partnership with the China Exim Bank, is already operational. It is part of the infrastructure used to deliver some of the 14,000 digitised government services.

The centre also enables the running of the university, connected to more than 100 innovation hubs and agencies across the country.

As a means of aligning skills to the future needs of the city, the government through the Jitume Programme has distributed 13,448 digital devices to 176 institutions across the country.

These have enabled them to train at least 511,086 young people on digital skills. More than 1,000 students are earning from the Jitume skills acquisition.

Residential and mixed use band

Upon completion, the city will host around 180,000 people. Some 40,000 are expected to move in after completion of Phase One, with a daily population count of 250,000.

This band provides housing options for residents, ranging from apartments to single-family homes, along with developments that combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces.

A section of the Konza Technocity in Machakos County. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

It will consist of residential neighbourhoods with parks, schools, healthcare centres and retail areas.

The mixed-use developments will offer a vibrant urban environment where people can live, work and socialise in close proximity.

The Authority has also set aside 23 acres for of affordable houses.

Light manufacturing band

To be situated at the rear end of the city, the light manufacturing band accommodates industries like electronics assembly, textiles, and small-scale production.

This area will feature industrial parks or zones with modern facilities, logistics support and infrastructure tailored to the needs of light manufacturing industries.

Research and development band

This band focuses on education, research and development activities, housing universities, research institutions and laboratories.

It will include campuses for universities, research centres and facilities for technology transfer and commercialisation of research outcomes.

The goal is to create a conducive environment for learning, innovation and collaboration between academia and industry.

The OUK, chartered in August last year, has more than 1,500. The Authority is facilitating the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, a post-graduate research university modelled after Korea KAIST, renowned for its focus on science, engineering and technology.

Recreation and sporting band

This band will include parks, sports fields, fitness centres, entertainment venues and cultural institutions.

It aims to enhance the quality of life in the Konza Technopolis by offering opportunities for relaxation, exercise and cultural enrichment.

About 10,000 trees are to be planted in the many green spaces and parks in the technopolis. The city will also have about 15-kilometre dedicated cycling paths, which is on the already completed roads.

The Authority has also set aside a parcel for a smart sports stadiums with a 60,000-seat capacity. It will be developed by investment partners. The construction for a smaller athletics field is almost complete.

Logistics band

This band, which is not yet developed, comprises logistics and transport infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports and distribution centres.

It facilitates the smooth flow of goods, enhances connectivity and supports the economic activities of the technopolis.

Okwiri says about Sh100 billion has been invested in the technopolis by the government, with an almost similar amount coming from private entities.

“The figures are expected to rise exponentially with Phase One already 90 per cent committed to investors, and Phases Two and Three expected to start being taken up by 2027,” he says.

By the end of 2023, there were 3,000 people working in the technopolis, most of them in construction. A drive around the city reveals the work that has been going on, with construction noise ringing the air constantly.