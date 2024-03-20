Konza Technocity

The dream of Kenya's Silicon Savannah slowly being realised

A section of the Konza Technocity in Machakos County.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Dudley Muchiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 'Silicon Savannah' is designed to attract software development and light assembly industries.
  • The commercial band, which is expected to be part of the CBD, is designed to host several activities.

