Kenya, Korea conclude phase two of Konza Technopolis projects

Kenya and Korea have concluded the second phase of partnership projects for development of the Konza Technopolis, with an expected extension of the partnership to third phase.

The two governments on Wednesday announced the conclusion of second phase of Economic Innovation Partnership Programme (EIPP) projects, which has implemented the development of the smart city master plan, feasibility study on the integrated control centre focusing on security operations and the establishment of an intelligent transport system.

Smart mobility plans that meet urban functions of the city and consultation for the establishment of a startup ecosystem in Konza Smart City, are also part of the projects that have been undertaken in the two phases.

Technical innovation icon

Korea Trade-Investment & Promotion Agency (KOTRA Kenya) Managing Director (MD) Ik Hyun Eom said Korea is looking forward to collaboration with Kenya for the third phase of the programme, adding that once complete Konza Technopolis will act as standard and a technical innovation icon within the East African Region.

“Our intention is to deepen our cooperation through promoting of Public Private Partnerships so that the Korean business communities can also get involved during the development of Konza Technopolis,” he said on the sidelines of the Final Reporting session on performance of the projects in Nairobi.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the implementation of a smart transportation corridor between Konza city and Nairobi would enhance trade and improve connectivity within Nairobi and its environs.

Long-term development strategies

“The intelligent transport system is one of the four projects that has been successfully studied and once implemented, Konza will essentially act as a strategic logistics hub between Nairobi and Mombasa,” Mr Okwiri said.

EIPP is an extended in-kind cooperation grant model from the Korean government meant to foster mutually beneficial relationships between partner countries and Korea.

The programme supports identified projects annually for a maximum of three years, focusing on establishing mid and long-term development strategies, improving laws and systems, planning infrastructure, and financing plans.