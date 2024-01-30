Why Eldoret’s city status bid is not a walk in the park

Relocation of jua kali traders to designated zones, greening of the town and installation of human traffic barriers are among the conditions that senators have set for Eldoret Municipality following the endorsement of its city status bid last year.

It is required to construct a kilometre Zero Monument to be unveiled by the President during the conferment of the city status.

Eldoret should also implement a traffic management plan within the Central Business District (CBD), reduce sizes of roundabouts, with property owners having to paint all buildings in a uniform colour.

Additional requirements for city status are accessibility to an international airport, proper infrastructural development, effective waste management system, sufficient learning facilities (universities-public and private), provision of quality health services, standardisation of the hospitality and hotel industry and the population factor.

Fastest growing town

With a population of approximately 500,000 people, Eldoret is ranked as the fastest-growing town in the country and acts as a link to East and Central African countries.

President's home town

The North Rift town, which is President William Ruto’s home town stands to become Kenya’s fifth city after Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nakuru should he confer it the city status in April as anticipated.

According to Eldoret Municipality Manager Tito Koiyet, the elevation of the town to city status is long overdue and arrangements have been put in place for the ceremony build-up activities ahead of the key milestone.

“The activities include an award of charters to municipalities – Kamagut, Tarakwa, Cheptiret, and Kapkures and Investment Symposium/Conference – Theme Eldoret our City,” said Mr Koiyet.

Tough conditions

The county government has consequently set tough conditions for property owners in the facelift campaigns for an upgrade to city status.

According to the county planning department, some illegal buildings worth millions of shillings are targeted for demolition under the reviewed by-laws. “Condemned premises stand on drainage lines or grabbed public plots, while others are defective and pose a risk to occupants and town residents,” said the Eldoret municipality manager.

Among the rigorous requirements are that building owners paint their premises in a uniform colour not associated with any commercial brand or face a fine or imprisonment for six months and repossession of undeveloped plots.

Property owners are further required to develop ramps to ease entry into shops by people with disabilities and install CCTV cameras to boost security and ensure portions of their land are under tree cover.

All external wall in private and public buildings must also adhere to by-laws related to resistance to weather and dampness. Those who fail to do so will be charged under section 32 of the building code and on conviction liable to a fine or imprisonment of six months.

According to Eldoret governor Jonathan Bii, the town which is the industrial hub of the North Rift has met most requirements for city status and benefits from additional funding from the national government to woo local and international investors to set up businesses in the region.

“The promotion of the town to city category is long overdue. We have put in place all necessary conditions and it is a matter of time before it earns city class,” disclosed the administrator.

“There are many opportunities associated with the elevation of the town to city status and now that we have met most of the requirements it is my appeal that the process will be speeded up,” Governor Bii has said previously.

However, it is emerging that the town is still faced with some challenges that might slow down its uplifting to city prominence.

Garbage collection

Governor Bii’s administration is struggling with the challenge of garbage collection despite relocating to the new site in the Kipkenyo area.