Kiambu politician Gladys Chania skips burial of slain husband

Kiambu Politician Gladys Chania, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband George Mwangi did not attend his burial in Mangu, Kiambu County, and only penned a message about their 24 years of marriage.

The ceremony was characterised with calls for speedy investigations to bring to book the killers of the reclusive billionaire who had business operations in Kigali, Rwanda under his Double M International company.

In her letter, Ms Chania mourned her late husband as a family man reminiscing the good days they shared together in their 24 years of marriage.

‘’It has been 24 years since the day we settled together on a Sunday 25th April 1998. I thank God for the way you cared for our family day in day out,” said Ms Chania her condolence message read on her behalf by a family member.

Ms Chania went ahead to term her husband as loving and caring, admitting they had their highs and lows in their marriage.

“Just like any other family, we had our high and low moments but each day we held our love for each other by reminding ourselves the far we have come,” she said.

Ms Chania added that she regrets losing the man she loved saying it will be difficult to fill the void left and appeals to the deceased to rest in peace.

“For now that you have left us untimely, we shall try to fill in your shoes but it’s already difficult to fill them…. rest in peace my love, the father to my children,” she said.

On Monday, Ms Chania who police link to the killing of her husband, was released on a bond of Sh1 million and two sureties of similar amount each.

Ms Chania and her co-accused, her farmhand Maurice Mbugua, are accused of the murder of Mr Mwangi before dumping the body on October 12, the same day it was discovered by locals heading home after working in local tea farms.