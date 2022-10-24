Kiambu murder saga: Gladys Chania freed on bond

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania and her co-accused, Mr Maurice Mbugua, have been released on a bond of Sh1 million and two sureties of similar amount each.

The two appeared before senior resident magistrate Wilson Rading at the Kiambu Law Courts on Monday morning in the case looking into the murder of Ms Chania's husband, Mr George Mwangi, 58.

Mr Mwangi's body was recently discovered in Kieni Forest, in Gatundu North, on October 12. It was found wrapped in a polythene bag.

Police said Ms Chania was their prime suspect.

Reported missing

Ms Chania reported her husband missing on Sunday at Kamwangi police station and later that evening at Mwea police post.

She said Mwangi, who was an electrical engineer and road contractor based in Kigali, Rwanda, had jetted into the country on September 13 and was scheduled to fly out on Tuesday next week.

She told detectives that on Sunday morning, he went downstairs and then disappeared from their home in Mangu, Kiambu.

"My husband was alive on Sunday morning. He went downstairs and never came back. He did not carry his mobile phone and in the evening when he failed to show up, the next day I reported the matter at Kamwangi police station and later at Mwea police post, which is within my jurisdiction,’’ Ms Chania said.

“We have been married for 24 years and have three children. He had not expressed any fear for his life,’’ she added.

However, the police have disputed this account of events, saying their investigation showed that the victim was killed in their house and later dumped in the forest.