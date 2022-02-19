Chaos as Moses Kuria, UDA supporters clash in Kiambu

Moses kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's supporters outside Thika Stadium on February 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Chaos erupted at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County on Saturday after Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s supporters chased away occupants of a campaign vehicle that had United Democratic Alliance party logo and slogan.

