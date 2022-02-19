Chaos as Moses Kuria, UDA supporters clash in Kiambu

Chaos erupted at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County on Saturday after Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s supporters chased away occupants of a campaign vehicle that had United Democratic Alliance party logo and slogan.

Mr Kuria had organised a homecoming ceremony at the Thika Stadium after being in hospital in the United Arab Emirates since late last year.

At the event, the Chama Cha Kazi leader was expected to give his political direction ahead of the August 9 General Election. The event was skipped by elected Kiambu leaders, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kuria this week announced that he had invited the Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and his UDA counterpart William Ruto to his homecoming event.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria's supporters outside Thika Stadium on February 19, 2022. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah told Nation.Africa that he would not attend the event since he would accompany Dr Ruto in tour of Embu and Meru counties.

"I am in Embu and Meru counties waiting for Deputy President William Ruto who is expected to tour the region today for a series of meetings with local leaders and rallies. I can only comment about UDA but not any other party," Mr ichungwah said