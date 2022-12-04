Senate Speaker Amason Kingi reiterates need to tap sporting talent among youth

Senate Speaker Amazon Kingi has said there is need to tap sporting talents among the youth across the country, in a bid to enable them earn a living from the various disciplines.

Mr Kingi spoke at Kericho Green stadium in Kericho County where he was the Chief Guest at a tournament sponsored by area senator and Senate Majority Leader Aron Cheruiyot.

Senate Speaker Amazon Kingi (centre) handing over the winners trophy in the Senator Kiptoiyot Cup Tournament at Kericho Green Stadium on December 4, 2022. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Nation Media Group

“Such tournaments provide an opportunity for youths to showcase their talents and for teams in the Kenya Football Federation to scout for players,” Mr Kingi said as he topped up the Sh1 million prize money for the tournament with an additional Sh200,000 raising it to Sh1.2 million.

Senator Cheruiyot on the other hand said he looked forward to a more exciting contest next year and called on the teams to prepare early.

"I am appealing to youths in this county (Kericho) and the country at large to engage in sporting activities, compete and win clean,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

Mr Cheruiyot said there were untapped talents among the youth in rural areas, thus the need for major sports clubs to move away from urban areas and focus on counties.

"The counties should be a major focus for those involved in sports in the country right from ball games, athletics and other games," Mr Cheruiyot said.

Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, his Trans Nzoia counterpart Allan Chesang, Kericho Woman Rep Beatrice Kemei, MPs--Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), Kibet Komingoi (Bureti), Nelson Koech (Belgut) were also in attendance.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai said his administration will put a lot of focus on sports.

"Kericho and the South Rift region has huge talents in sports and my administration will work with the various stakeholders and the national government, to improve and expose them to national and international competitions," Mr Mutai said.

In the tournament, Lions FC from Soin-Sigowet constituency emerged tops and took home Sh1.2 million in prize money.

Lions FC players celebrating with trophy they won in the finals of the Senator Kiptoiyot Tournament at Kericho Green Stadium where they beat Laibon FC 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out on December 4,2022,. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Nation Media Group

Action packed

Laboin FC from Ainamoi constituency took second place taking home Sh500,000 cash prize.

Lions FC’s Leonard Kipchumba basked in the limelight after saving a penalty taken by Laibon FC’s Danson Kiprono thus giving his team the much needed edge to triumph over their competitors with 5-4 penalty shoot-out win.

“It was a tough game, but we are happy to have emerged tops. We missed a number of open chances to score against our competitors who put up a brave fight to the end,” Mr Ken Odhiambo, the Lions FC coach said.

On the other hand, Laibon FC’s coach Robinson Lutityo said: “It was an action packed tournament right from the start and none of the teams conceded a goal by full time. We lost through a penalty shootout, which is common in any competition as that decides the winner,”

Last year Kapkatet FC pocketed Sh1 million after being declared the winners when they beat International FC from Ainamoi constituency.