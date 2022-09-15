Senate Speaker Amason Kingi leads Kenyan delegation to Angola president's inauguration

Speaker of the Senate Amason Jeffa Kingi on Wednesday evening flew out of the country on his first assignment as one of Kenya's top four leaders.

Mr Kingi travelled to Luanda Angola, where represented President William Ruto at Thursday’s inauguration of Angola President Joao Lourenco at the Republic Square in Luanda, Angola.

Mr Kingi headed the Kenyan delegation to Angola that also included Nyandarua Senator John Methu and other officials.

President Ruto was among the leaders from across the world who were invited to the Angolan fete, that came just a few days after Kenya’s own at which President Ruto took over the leadership mantle from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Senate Speaker later joined President Lourenco and the First Lady for a State Banquet at the Presidential palace where he conveyed greetings and a congratulatory message from President Ruto.

Mr Kingi was elected Senate Speaker on Thursday last week and has since settled down to work, ahead of the official opening of the two Houses by President Ruto.