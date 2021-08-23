One dead, 35 hospitalised after eating toxic goat meat

The Kericho County Referral Hospital.

Photo credit: Anita Chepkoech | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

One person has died and 35 others are admitted at Kericho County Referral Hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning.

