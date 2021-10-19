Man gets 15 years for defiling, impregnating Std 8 pupil

Washington Odhiambo Otieno, 26, is escorted out of court on October 6, 2021. He was handed a 15-year jail term without the option of a fine on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

A man who defiled and impregnated a Class Eight pupil has been jailed for 15 years by a Kericho court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.