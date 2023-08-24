Kericho readying for Mashujaa Day

The government is upgrading infrastructure, including 10 kilometres of roads in Kericho town, ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20.

This year's celebrations will be anchored on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which is anchored in Vision 2030, with the theme 'Access to Universal Health Care', which President William Ruto is expected to unveil.

According to Dr Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Kericho Green Stadium and roads in urban areas are some of the major beneficiaries of the national government-funded upgrades.

Dr Omollo, who is also the chairman of the National Celebrations Steering Committee, said a total of 10 kilometres of roads in Kericho town would be upgraded to bitumen standards ahead of the event, with the military leading the work.

"The government is upgrading infrastructure facilities ahead of the 14th edition of Mashujaa Day to be held at Kericho Green Stadium as stipulated in the annual event that rotates among the 47 counties," Dr Omollo said as he led senior government officials on a tour of the facilities to be upgraded.

The ring road around the main market will be upgraded, as will the Isaac Salat road linking the Kenya Industrial Estates, Gurunanak Temple-Mosque road, Cemetery-Cereals-Siloam road, Dr Omollo said.

Dr Omollo revealed that the government is upgrading Kericho Green Stadium to increase its seating capacity by 10,000 and construct steel terraces.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo (centre) and other state officials on Thursday August 24 when he led the officials on a tour of the facilities to be upgraded in Kericho.

The stadium will also be connected to the sewerage system, supplied with water and electricity, while street lights will be installed along the main roads of Kericho town and the highway.

Mary Muthoni, the permanent secretary for public health, said 1,000 health volunteers would be flagged off by the president.

"We will be showcasing innovations in the health sector in a week-long activity leading up to the main event," Ms Muthoni said.

She said, "an inspection of the guest houses that the guests will set up will be conducted by the national and county governments."

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai said the county was honoured to host the national event, which is expected to benefit the local business community and promote tourism in the South Rift region.

"We are looking forward to the launch of the industrial park by the President for which the government has allocated Sh500 million with the national and devolved units contributing Sh250 million each," said Dr Mutai.

Dr Mutai said the county will facilitate a meeting for the business community to ensure that those in the hospitality industry meet high standards in their facilities to benefit from the local and international guests expected.

Kericho County is known for its picturesque tea estates and is a popular tourist destination for Kenyans.

The year-round rainfall and proximity to the Mau forest adds to the beauty of the region, which is a key link in the western tourist circuit.