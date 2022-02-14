Governor Chepkwony: I’ll take a break from politics, won’t endorse anyone

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony will take a break from politics at the end of his current second and last term in office.

Prof Chepkwony said he will only concentrate on campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 General Election.

The university lecturer-turned-politician revealed that he does not have a favourite candidate to succeed him and will leave voters to make independent choices on who they want to lead them.

“I am keen on delivering on my mandate as a governor in the remaining months of my second term in office. I will not be contesting any elective position in this year’s General Election,” he said.

It was widely expected that the governor would contest the Senate position now held by Mr Aron Cheruiyot, a key ally of DP Ruto in the region, but the announcement put that speculation to a rest.

“Leadership is about passing on the baton from one leader to the other as the people we are serving are one. It is time for me to hand over leadership to the next leader, who will be expected to build on the development agenda my administration has laid down,” Prof Chepkwony said.

Prof Chepkwony contested the Ainamoi parliamentary seat in a 2008 by-election on a United Democratic Movement (UDM) party ticket following the death of Kimutai Too.

He lost to Mr Benjamin Langat, the late Too’s younger brother and the current Kenya high commissioner to Namibia, who was running on an ODM ticket.

“I am grateful for the support the people gave me in the first and second term and I will give them the privilege to pick their next governor. In any event, I only have one vote and will cast it in favour of a candidate of my choice,” Prof Chepkwony said.

“For those I have wronged in the course of my duties, I ask for forgiveness. The people as voters and our bosses are always right. It is only us the leaders who wrong them as their servants.”

But the governor said he will organise a proper thanksgiving ceremony in the county that he said will be a farewell and reconciliation session.

Deputy Governor Lily Ng’ok has announced her gubernatorial bid, pitting her against former Cabinet secretary Charles Keter, university lecturers Dr Erick Mutai and Prof James Sang, and businessman Fred Kirui.

Ms Ng’ok, a former dean at Kisii University, succeeded the late Susan Kikwai, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March 20 last year.

The ultimate winner in the race to succeed Prof Chepkwony could be decided in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries as the five candidates are seeking to be its flag-bearer.

Governor Chepkwony expressed confidence that Dr Ruto will be elected to succeed President Kenyatta and called on Kenyans to rally behind him.

“I am seeking to be released from any other political engagements so I can campaign for Dr Ruto across the country to succeed President Kenyatta,” he said.