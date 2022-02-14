Governor Chepkwony: I’ll take a break from politics, won’t endorse anyone

Governor Paul Chepkwony

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony during the Nation Africa Digital Summit in Mombasa on 26th February 2021. The university lecturer-turned-politician revealed that he does not have a favourite candidate to succeed him.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony will take a break from politics at the end of his current second and last term in office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.