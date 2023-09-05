Fire destroys dormitory in Kakamega school
Police in Kakamega have launched investigations into the cause of a fire at Shanderema Boys Secondary School in Kakamega County.
The fire, which started at around 4pm on Monday, gutted a dormitory while students were in class.
A total of 68 students were displaced following the inferno.
The school’s principal Simon Wetanga said the fire destroyed the students' beddings, books and personal effects.
"The boys were in class when the fire broke out. They were unable to salvage anything from their dormitory,” said Mr Wetanga.