6 students arrested over Kivaywa Boy's dorm fire

Six students have been arrested in connection to a dormitory fire at Kivaywa Boys’ High School in Kakamega County on Sunday night.

Kakamega County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said Sunday the students were being questioned as part of a probe into the fire that damaged a dormitory for 260 students. Beds, mattresses and personal effects were among the items destroyed.

In the same county on Sunday, a fire destroyed a section of a dormitory accommodating 90 students at St Peters Boys' High School in Mumias.

The fire was detected at 6pm after learners went to the dining hall for supper.

Firefighters from the Kakamega County government helped battle the fire before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established but principal Crisphinus Owino said they suspected it was an electrical fault.

At Kivaywa, the fire was detected shortly after 7pm, after extensively damaging the dormitory known as Kilimo.

Fire fighters from West Kenya Sugar Company helped battle it but were at one point blocked by students who stoned the fire truck.

The school’s board chair Amosi Chilai said a meeting was convened to discuss how the 260 learners would be accommodated.

“What has happened is unfortunate. We want to explore all options to ensure learning is not disrupted.. We will come up with a decision after the meeting,” said Mr Chilai.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, who studied at Kivaywa, drove to the institution after learning of the fire and tried to get help.

Witnesses said the students turned rowdy after the firefighters arrived, forcing the school to call police officers to contain the situation.