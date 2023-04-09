Fire guts down dormitory at St Peters Mumias

A fire has destroyed a section of a dormitory accommodating 90 students at St Peters Boys High School in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The fire was detected at 6pm on Sunday as learners as had gone to the dining hall for supper.

According to the school principal, Crisphinus Owino, 90 students lost their personal effects and bedding in the inferno.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Firefighters from Kakamega County government helped battle the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Mr Owino said the cause of the fire had not been established.

“We don’t know whether it’s an electrical fault and it was deliberately started by one of the students. We are still investigating to establish the cause of the fire,” said Mr Owino.

He said the school has made arrangements to accommodate the affected students in other dormitories.

“We have some extra mattresses and double-decker beds to take care of 80 students. We are still making arrangements for the remaining 10 learners,” said Mr Owino.