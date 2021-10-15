Fire guts dormitory at Vihiga boys school
A huge fire has gutted down a dormitory at Vihiga Boys High School.
Vihiga County Commander Benjamin Ong'ombe confirmed the Friday morning incident that has disrupted learning at the school.
Firefighters from Vihiga County government rushed to the school to help put out the fire.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
"We will get more information after the fire is contained and investigation done," Mr Ong'ombe said.
Students' property was burnt as efforts were made to contain the fire.