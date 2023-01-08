Residents want Namanga road expanded to curb road carnage, traffic jams

Kitengela residents want the busy Namanga highway expanded to ease unnecessary traffic snarl-up and road carnage that have shot up recently.

Since the official opening of the Westlands-Mlolongo-Nairobi Expressway last year, the dusty Kitengela town has witnessed motorists streaming into town in large numbers, especially over the weekends.

"The busy Namanga road is too narrow to contain the heavy traffic. We need flyovers for pedestrians, especially those working within Export Processing Zones(EPZ). Also the road is not well marked, “ said John Mwangi, a motorist.

However, a handful of Kitengela traffic Police officers have to be on the road early in the morning and in the evening to control the heavy traffic lest it gets messy.

Kitengela Police Station base commander Sarah Boella controlling traffic at Kitengela town on Namanga road on January 8, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho I Nation Media Group

On Saturday, Nation.Africa caught up with the Kitengela base commander Ms Sarah Boella, trying to control "unruly rogue drivers " notorious for violating traffic rules causing traffic snarl up.

Despite the presence of police officers, these drivers speed and overlap blocking the oncoming vehicles lane. Police officers are strategically positioned on service lanes exit and entrance to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

"Kitengela town is fast growing attracting dozens of motorists. We must (Police) be on high alert to avoid unnecessary jams. We encourage motorists to adhere to traffic rules," said Ms Boella adding that police juggle between controlling motorists and helping pedestrians cross the dangerous road.

During the rush hour, only unroad worthy vehicles and motorists without valid driving licenses are detained.

Trailers and trucks parked by roadside blocking the oncoming vehicles have also been a thorny issue along Namanga road.

Traffic officers have been encouraging motorists to use the service lanes to ease the traffic. Also, Public Service Vehicles (PSVs)and tuk tuk (tricycle) have been pushed back to the bus terminus.

On the other hand, Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) has marked the extension of a service lane from Enkale club to past Total Petrol Station at Yukos.

The Kitengela commuter train that suffered a false start two years ago was overdue to ease traffic on Namanga road. The passenger train briefly operated on an old Meter Gauge Railway line near the new valley estate away from the town.

Also the much hyped Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority board Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) targeting the metropolitan areas including Kitengela and Athi River towns remains a pipedream.

Few months after the populous Kitengela town was elevated into a municipality, town re- planning is scheduled.