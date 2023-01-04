Standoff looms in Kitengela after truck drivers defy order to vacate town centre

A major standoff looms in Kitengela town between the Kajiado County government and truck owners following the devolved unit’s decision to relocate trucks and tractors from the town centre to pave way for the beatification of the town.

Last year, Kitengela town was elevated into a municipality. A board headed by former OlKejuado County Council Chairman Julius Ole Ntaiya was appointed to oversee the transition process.

The county government has ordered all trucks out of the town centre. More than 30 heavy machinery are also set to be relocated from the town. On a normal day, dozens of trucks are parked in designated areas within the town.

The county government is seeking to plant trees and flowers to beautify the town. This town grew from a small livestock trader's stopover in the 1980s to one of the largest growing towns in Kenya without proper planning and basic amenities like sewer lines.

Last December, the Kajiado County government carried out several public participation forums where it informed the truck owners of the decision to relocate the vehicles by December 15, 2022.

Truck drivers, who are reluctant to leave the town centre, have engaged the police in running battles. On December 23, 2022, officers from Kitengela Police Station had to fire in the air to disperse irate water bowsers owners who were opposing their eviction from the town centre.

"We are not opposed to relocation but we want to be shown the new designated location. It’s a pity the county government is using the police to harass us. Trucks remain among the biggest revenue earners for the devolved unit,” said Mr John Wanjiku.

Trucks pay an annual operations fee of Sh8,000. Livestock manure and tiles transporters pay cess fees of Sh3,000 and Sh500 per trip respectively.

However, some unscrupulous county officials are said to be colluding with the transporters to pocket Sh5,000 per truck annually.

Kitengela Transporters Association Chairman Peter Nderitu said the re-location exercise ought to be carried out non-selectively.

"We want the exercise to be conducted in a humane way and non-selectively. We do not want sacred cows during the exercise. We do not want our members to be harassed by either police officers or county reinforcement officers,” he said.

Also to be affected are business owners who display their wares outside their shops including welders, furniture sellers and food outlets who operate outside their premises.

In a notice issued on November 28, 2022 and signed by the ward administrator, the traders were given seven days to stop displaying their wares on pavements.

"It has come to our attention that you have caused obstruction by displaying goods on pavements reserves/parking which is illegal,” the statement read. They were given seven days to clear, failure to which they would be charged Sh17,000 monthly by the county.

Kajiado East Sub County administrator Bruce Likama told Nation.Africa the deadline for trucks to relocate had already expired.

He said development partners have already donated more than 2,000 trees and flowers to beautify the town.

"The truck owners are supposed to move from town. We cannot run a municipality like a shanty. There must be order. These trucks have been causing traffic snarl-ups by parking along service lanes and feeder roads,” he said.

Mr Likama said the lorries will be relocated a kilometre away from the town near a private ballast quarry along Namanga road towards Isinya.

"Those lorries which will not fit in the designated area will be given an alternative operating ground away from the town,” he said.

However, a spot check by Nation.Africa on Wednesday realized that the area where the trucks are supposed to relocate to is already occupied by construction materials dealers.

Some unscrupulous county reinforcement officials have allegedly allocated the traders the space at a fee.

The space can only accommodate less than 50 trucks against 500 trucks operating in Kitengela.

"I paid a county official Sh10,000 for space last year like everybody else. They are lying to truck and water bowsers owners that there is space,” said a truck driver.

This stretch along Namanga Road proposed for trucks is a black spot.

Several Kajiado satellite towns including Ngong, Kiserian, Ong'ata Rongai, Kajiado and Isinya have been recently elevated into municipalities.







