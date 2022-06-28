Rebuilding of collapsed Sh100m Kajiado bridge advances

The rebuilding of a Sh100 million bridge in Kajiado that collapsed in February is at an advanced stage, exciting hundreds of locals.

A section of the Paai bridge that connected three sub-counties caved in after a night of heavy rain, one week after it opened.

The county department of roads blamed loose soil and heavy rains for the collapse.

Related Rebuilding of collapsed Sh100m Kajiado bridge begins Kajiado

A spot check by Nation on Tuesday indicated the damaged central pier had been replaced with a reinforced one. Weak concrete beams and steel rods were replaced and made stronger. New beams have been installed.

Debris from the old structure was removed to pave the way for a better reinforced bridge.

Top-notch technology

"We removed the initial weak pier, and top-notch technology has been used to erect the pier. This central pier can now withstand floods of high magnitude,” said the foreman at the site.

Locals want the contractor to put up a standard bridge that would end years of suffering during heavy rains.

To them, the bridge will come with economic empowerment that has been hindered by poor roads.

"The contractor should use modern technology to set up a bridge that will serve us for a long time. This bridge will be our economic backbone,” said Duncan King'ara.

With no rains, farmers and herders can get to markets using a shallow path across the 50-metre-wide sandy riverbed. The story changes when it rains heavily.

Kajiado Roads Executive Alex Kilowua said the new bridge must meet high standards.

"In the next two weeks, the bridge will be ready for use. The contractor has to repair the bridge so that he can be paid. It is the responsibility of the county to ensure value for money on all projects undertaken,” Mr Kilowua said.

He also castigated local politicians who attempted to use the bridge as a campaign tool.