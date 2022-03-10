Rebuilding of collapsed Sh100m Kajiado bridge begins

Earthmovers were removing the debris, with dozens of people working around the clock to repair the bridge.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

The reconstruction of a Sh100 million bridge in Kajiado County that recently collapsed has started.

