Rebuilding of collapsed Sh100m Kajiado bridge begins

The reconstruction of a Sh100 million bridge in Kajiado County that recently collapsed has started.

Some of the pillars of the Paai bridge caved in following a night of heavy rains on February 24, one week after it was launched by Governor Joseph Lenku in an elaborate ceremony attended by hopeful locals.

With the collapse of part of the bridge, residents of three sub-counties were left with no option but to wade through the seasonal river to access basic services.

Farmers now use longer routes to get to the Mashuuru-Kajiado road to ferry their produce to markets.

The county blamed loose soil and heavy rains for the collapse of the bridge that was called "inter-sub-counties connector".

The bridge connects Matapato North in Kajiado Central cub-county, Mbirikani/Eselenkei in Kajiado South and Kinyawa Poka ward in Kajiado East, whose residents had suffered in silence for years.

After a preliminary assessment of the bridge by members of the Engineers Board of Kenya a week ago, the contractor is back on the site to restore the crucial means of transport.

The board, mandated to enquire about the registration of engineers and the practice of that profession, was yet to release its report.

The damaged pillars and part of the bridge were removed.

The collapsed Paai Bridge in Kajiado County. Photo credit: STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Earthmovers were removing the debris, with dozens of people working around the clock to repair the bridge.

"We want to put up more technologically reinforced pillars that can withstand the flash floods during the rainy season. We urge members of the public to be patient. The bridge will be completed in due time," said a senior engineer supervising the repair.

The engineer told Nation.Africa that most of the used building materials will be discarded and the collapsed part of the bridge rebuilt.

Might slow down

The riverbed is dry, making it possible for residents and motorists to cross the river a few metres from the bridge.

The contractor has made a temporary road across the 50-metre-wide riverbed.

Workers repair the collapsed bridge in Kajiado County. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

"We are optimistic the engineers will be able to combine their efforts to come up with a durable bridge. During the rainy season, the river usually breaks its banks, sweeping across nearby farms," said John Kirumpus, a resident.

Locals want the repairs to be hastened before the expected seasonal rainfall that might slow down the work, locking them in their villages.

Kajiado Roads and Infrastructure executive Alex Kilowua said his department was closely monitoring the repair progress.

He assured locals that no money would be lost because the contractor was still within the defect liability period and he was yet to be paid 10 percent of the total cost of the bridge.

"This bridge is an economic artery for our three sub-counties. We are monitoring the repair closely. We would like to assure residents no public money will be lost and the bridge will be completed in due course," he said.