Property worth millions reduced to ashes in Kitengela fire

Property worth millions was reduced to ashes when a raging fire gutted business premises in Kitengela town on Tuesday night.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in one of the stalls, quickly spread to a mega furniture shop, a mobile phone shop, a salon, electrical shops and a boutique. The raging fire also destroyed parts of the Esidai Hotel.

Mr Jotham Oparanya, a witness, told the Nation that the 8:30pm was characterised by loud bangs from gas cylinders, which hampered efforts to salvage properties. Business owners watched helplessly as the fire continued to spread.

"Residents watched as the fire spread rapidly. The county fire brigade responded in time but could not contain the fire in time. The neighbouring Mavoko fire engine also responded to the distress call. Nothing was saved," said Mr Oparanya.

Illegally connected electricity

It is suspected that one of the stall owners had illegally connected electricity, causing a power failure.

"The fire started in one of the stalls. We suspect that an illegal electricity connection caused the fire," said Mr John Katolu.

Hundreds of onlookers, who blocked both the Namanga highway and the service road, made it difficult for fire engines to access the burning premises. Some onlookers left their vehicles unattended in the middle of the road. The police were forced to fire teargas to disperse the onlookers, who were busy recording the fire on their mobile phones.

On Wednesday morning, the victims counted their losses as dozens of youths tried to enter the site to collect scrap metal.

One of the stallholders, who spoke to the Nation in confidence, said he had lost Sh2 million worth of stock.

"This is a blow to my whole family during this hard economic time. I have lost Sh2 million worth of stock," he said briefly.