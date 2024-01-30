Tears, losses as fire destroys Nairobi's Juakali market

Property worth an unknown value was lost in a raging fire that broke out at Juakali market near City Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

The fire, believed to have originated from one of the stalls, started around 3pm, according to police sources.

A huge fire consumes shops in the Juakali area near Nairobi City Stadium on January 30, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"It started at 3pm. A flame was seen in one of the stalls, they (traders) tried to look for a fire extinguisher in the surrounding buildings but none was found," a police officer told the Nation.

By 9.30pm, the Nairobi City County (NCC) Fire Brigade was battling the blaze, which had spread to residential areas in Muthurwa.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the fire, which took the combined efforts of the NCC team, the National Police Service and officers from the General Service Unit to contain.

Huge fire breaks out near City Stadium in Nairobi

Another officer who spoke to the Nation revealed that Juakali market is notorious for the manufacture of contraband fuel products. He said the gas cylinders stored in the stalls only made the situation worse.

Firefighters extinguish a huge inferno that engulfed shops in Juakali area near Nairobi City Stadium on January 30, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Motorists using Enterprise Road were diverted as police cordoned off the area, causing a huge traffic jam on Jogoo and Lusaka roads.