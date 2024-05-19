Homa Bay teacher speared to death, his motorbike stolen

Police in Rangwe in Homa Bay County are investigating an incident in which a secondary school teacher was killed by unknown individuals as he was riding his motorcycle on Friday night.

The teacher identified as Benson Evans was killed in Komenya Sub-location in East Kochia Location after leaving Bakhita Girls Secondary School where he taught Mathematics and Chemistry.

His attackers killed him with a spear which hit the back of his head before the assailants took off with his motorcycle.

The spear got lodged in his head with part of the weapon penetrating through to his mouth.

Evans died on Saturday morning upon arrival at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Investigators have established that the teacher was spotted within the school compound until a few minutes to 7pm when he left.

At the school's entrance he is reported to have met two of his colleagues who live at a place known as Omoya Trading centre along Olare-Imbo road.

Being that he had a motorcycle, he decided to ferry the two teachers home.

Komenya Sub-location Assistant Chief Lilian Ombayi said the deceased decided to visit one of his colleagues.

“He stayed at his colleague’s house until 8:30 pm when he left for his house located in Rodi Kopany,” the administrator said.

Somewhere along the way he was confronted by a group of unidentified people before he got to the main road.

Residents reported hearing some commotion before the teacher cried out for help.

One of his colleagues said Evans was staggering towards them and since it was stark dark they could not immediately identify him.

“He was walking back to the house where he was earlier with difficulty. We thought he was drunk because he was speaking incoherently,” one of the teachers said.

By this time, the neighbours had not noticed that he had been speared.

“It is after he fell down that we saw a spear lodged behind his head. His motorcycle was also missing,” the colleagues said.

The injured teacher was first rushed to a private hospital in Kochia.

Doctors there however said they could not help him and referred the tutor to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Medics at the referral hospital tried stabilizing him before recommending that he be transferred to Kisumu.

All along, he had the spear stuck on his head.

“He died upon arrival at the hospital in Kisumu,” Ms Ombayi said.

His body was later transferred to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Teachers in Homa Bay under their umbrella body, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) asked police to ensure whoever is responsible for the murder is apprehended and prosecuted.

County Kuppet Chairman Jack Okoth appealed to police to speed up investigations into the incident and ensure that justice prevails.

“We want to know who killed our colleague and the reasons for the murder. Justice must be served to the family of Evans,” the unionist said.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdaline Chebet said investigations into the incident have been launched.