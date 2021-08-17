Police arrest key suspect in murders of four men in Kitengela

Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru, Mike George Onduso, Nicholus Kyengo Musa

From left: Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru, Mike George Onduso and Nicholus Kyengo Musa who were murdered in Kitengela, Kajiado County.


Photo credit: Pool
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

The main suspect behind the murder of four men in Kitengela is in police custody, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Tuesday.

