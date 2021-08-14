Families seek justice for four killed by mob

Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru, Mike George Onduso, Nicholus Kyengo Musa

From left: Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru, Mike George Onduso and Nicholus Kyengo Musa who were murdered in Kitengela, Kajiado County.


Photo credit: Pool
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

The families of four young men who were killed by a mob on August 8 in Kitengela EmKamuriaki village, Isinya sub-county, are seeking justice, disputing claims that their loved ones were criminals.

