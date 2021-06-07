Shantel Nzembi murder: Police dig into key suspect’s criminal history

Detectives are digging up the criminal past of the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi in Kitengela.

This emerged yesterday as the investigations team reported that it has identified the fourth suspect, a woman, in the murder plot.

According to detectives, Ms Nativity Mutindi Nthuku, 27, the main suspect in the case, has past crime cases that were reported at police stations both in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

At one point, an officer privy to the investigations told the Nation, she was arrested in Kayole for stealing from her M-Pesa shop employer but the matter was settled out of court.

"We have taken fingerprints for further analysis. We believe the suspect has past criminal records. We seek to establish how many cases and what kind of crime she might have committed," said the detective who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to give media briefs.

Phone call records

Ms Nthuku was arrested on Friday after analysis of phone call records linked her to the murder of the girl who was reported missing on May 29.

Her body was found stashed in a gunny bag and dumped by the roadside near their home in Kitengela town.

Eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi who went missing before her body was discovered on Monday in Kitengela, Kajiado County. Photo credit: Pool

During arrest, Ms Nthuku was found in possession of a sim card that was used by the kidnappers to demand for Sh300,000 ransom from Shantel’s mother Christine Ngina.

A brand new machete was found in her Norkopir rental house, a few metres from where Shantel's body was dumped.

The single mother of one was identified by an eyewitness on a parade, where she was placed with several other look-alike women, at Kitengela Police Station.

The slim bodied suspect, sporting rasta, is being held at the station awaiting arraignment in Kajiado today.

During the court appearance, police officers will be seeking to hold her for more days as they carry out further investigations.

Meanwhile, Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigation, led by George Mumonyi, is pursuing the fourth suspect in the murder.

The suspect is said to have severally visited Ms Nthuku’s home at a time detectives suspect Shantel was being held there.

The other suspects in police custody are boda boda rider Livingstone Makacha Otengo, 27, and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, 42, who appeared before Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi last Thursday.

The court ordered their lock-up for 10 days as investigation into the case continues.

Samples were taken for further analysis to determine if she was defiled.

Yesterday, Ms Ngina told the Nation that her daughter’s burial is slated for June 12 at Maweli village, Mwala, Machakos County.

She said she was hopeful justice will be done for her last-born daughter.

Isinya sub-county criminal investigations chief Jeremiah Ndubai said detectives were working hard to smash the gang that abducted the Grade Two pupil.