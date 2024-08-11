Ngong woman's mysterious fatal fall and a puzzling military personnel involvement

As far as the police are concerned, a 24-year-old woman died after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Ngong town, Kajiado County, on the night of July 31.

A post-mortem conducted at Ngong Sub-County Hospital on August 2 shows the death was consistent with a fall.

However, the young woman’s mother has rejected the report.

She cites her daughter’s movements that day, the treatment of persons of interest by police officers and how the news was broken to the family.

Ms Susan Njeri Mungai says she has not been allowed to record a statement with police over the death of her daughter Daisy Nyakeru.

She is also demanding to be informed why Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel are involved in the case. July 31 was Wednesday.

On the previous day, Daisy had told her mother that she would be at The Hub in Karen for a job interview with another woman.

She left their rented house for the supposed interview on Wednesday, August 7.

Ms Mungai says Daisy rang her asking for lunch money around 1.30 pm. She made another call about 4.30 pm, saying the interview had been cancelled.

Daisy added that she was contacting a family friend to drop her at a house belonging to friends in Ngong before heading home.

Around 8.49 pm, Ms Mungai got another call from her daughter, who said she was in Ngong.

Little did she know that it would be her last conversation with Daisy. Some minutes past 11 pm,

Ms Mungai received a call from a woman who identified herself as an officer based at Ngong police station. The officer asked her to report to the station.

Ms Mungai says she was reluctant to go to the station but left when the police officer gave the correct name of her daughter, saying she had been involved in an accident.

Ms Mungai says she used a motorcycle to the station, where she met three policemen at the desk. She told them that she had been summoned there by phone.

The officers then reportedly demanded to see the number of the person who had called her. They confirmed that it belonged to a colleague. They then asked her to wait for the officer, whom they said was about to arrive from an assignment.

A worried Ms Mungai attempted to call Daisy but she could not be reached. Minutes later, the officer who had called her arrived at the station in a police vehicle.

In the vehicle were two men in uniform (she believes it was army fatigues) and others in civilian clothes. They were led to the cells, apparently under arrest. When she demanded to know the whereabouts of her daughter, the policewoman requested that she accompany her to Ngong Sub-County Hospital.

There, she was shown Daisy’s body. The officer then told Ms Mungai that the four people she had taken to the station were suspected of having been with her daughter and that Daisy jumped from the fourth floor in anger and died instantly.

“Daisy was a calm person. I don’t understand where the said anger came from. She would have called me if she were angry,” she said.

The matter was booked at Ngong police station on August 1. According to the post-mortem report, Daisy had injuries on the head, chest and abdomen.

A police form attached to the report reads: “It was reported that she jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment. Kindly ascertain the cause of death.”

It adds that the body was found on July 31 at 11 pm and that her time of death at 11 pm.

The pathologist’s report says Daisy’s clothes were not torn, she did not have discharge or abrasions on her genitals, she had a cracked skull and most of her internal organs were normal.

The report says the injuries were due to “blunt force trauma consistent with fall from a height”.

The pathologist extracted fluid from Daisy’s eyes, blood, urine and nail cuttings.

Vaginal swabs were taken for examination.