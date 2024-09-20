Nakuru widow left homeless after house fire amid Sh300m inheritance dispute

A battle over a share of a Sh300 million inheritance left by a prominent Nakuru farmer has left one of his widows homeless after her house was burnt down in a suspected arson attack.

Ms Fancy Kilach, a widow of the late renowned farmer Kiprono Cheruiyot, claims the fire was set by criminals linked to her stepchildren in an attempt to evict her from her matrimonial land in Solai Ruyuabei area.

The widow's troubles began shortly after her husband's death on November 14, 2023.

She says that within weeks of his death, she began receiving threats of eviction from her stepchildren, who objected to her staying on the 20 acres of land that Mr Cheruiyot had allocated to her before his death.

Ms Fancy Kilachi at her house in Nakuru, which was set on fire on August 8, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation

Tensions escalated in March when, during a family meeting to discuss the succession of Mr Cheruiyot's Estate, some of her stepchildren and grandchildren openly warned her not to stay on the land.

Soon after, they started harassing her.

“Days later, they came to my compound at night and took away my cattle, goats, and chickens. They even smashed my window panes,” Ms Kilach said.

In July, the same group returned, smashing more windows and stealing the remaining animals.

“They cut down trees, took my property, and left me in fear for my safety,” she said, adding that no arrests have been made despite several reports to Solai Police Station.

On August 8, Ms Kilach’s house was set on fire while she was visiting a neighbour.

By the time she returned, the fire had consumed her entire three-bedroom house, leaving her with nothing.

"I lost everything—clothes, documents, and the children's school books. We are now squatting at a neighbour’s house, and my five children’s lives have been severely disrupted,” she lamented.

Ms Kilach says she believes her ordeal is closely linked to the ongoing dispute over her late husband's vast estate, which includes land in Solai, Rongai and Kipsianan.

Before his death, Mr Cheruiyot, who had five wives and more than 30 children, had divided his land among his wives. Ms Kilach was given 20 acres of land on which her house was built. She insists that her husband's burial on her land further cements her rightful place there.

The family feud over the inheritance has now spilled into the courts.

Documents filed in the Nakuru court by one of Mr Cheruiyot's other widows, Ms Kimoi Tapkili, and her son Philip Kosgei, seek letters of administration, claiming that Mr Cheruiyot died without a will.

The two have claimed that they were chosen by the family to administer the estate, but Ms Kilach denies this, arguing that the division of the estate had already been decided before his death.

“The police keep telling me they are investigating, but so far nothing has been done. I feel abandoned,” she said.

Her children's education is also in jeopardy, as their school uniforms and books were destroyed in the fire. She remains in limbo, hoping that the police will act and that the courts will give a fair verdict in the inheritance case.

Confirming the widow's plight, Arusa sub-location Senior Assistant Chief Patrick Mwok said Ms Kilach had lodged several complaints of harassment, theft and arson.

"Ms Kilach was legally married to Mr Cheruiyot and they lived peacefully until his death. Unfortunately, the dispute over his estate seems to have triggered these unfortunate events," said Mr Mwok.