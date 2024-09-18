Moi grandson Collins Kibet arrested in Rongai after months on the run

Collins Kibet, grandson of former President Daniel Moi was arrested Wednesday in Ongata Rongai after being on the run for 7 months.

He is facing contempt charges for failing to support his two children as ordered by a Nakuru court.

Lawyer Elizabeth Wangare, who is representing Mr Kibet's former partner Gladys Jeruto Tagi, confirmed that he was arrested on Wednesday Morning at his house in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

He was reported to have been working with informants and police insiders to avoid arrest.

Ms Wangare previously told the court that police and private detectives were struggling to enforce an April 30 arrest warrant because of his evasive tactics.

The warrant was issued by Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion after he disobeyed summons to appear before the court.