With a warrant out for his arrest, former president Daniel Moi's grandson Collins Kibet has reportedly been using his family's privileges to evade justice.

Details emerged on August 8 that Kibet, who is facing contempt of court charges for failing to support his two children as ordered, has been working with informants and police insiders to avoid arrest.

It is also alleged that Kibet has used the influence of his family name to threaten his ex-wife and intimidate the detectives assigned to arrest him.

Lawyer Elizabeth Wangare, representing Kibet's former partner Gladys Jeruto Tagi, told the court that police and private detectives were struggling to enforce the April 30 arrest warrant because of Kibet's evasive tactics.

According to lawyer Wangare, her client hired private detectives to work with officers from Nakuru Central Police Station to enforce the court orders.

The team managed to trace Kibet's phone to Ongata Rongai on August 6, but by the time they reached his home, he had fled after being tipped off.

She also told the court that Kibet had taken refuge at former President Moi's home in Nairobi's Kabarnet Gardens, a highly protected area, making it difficult for the detectives to carry out the arrest.

Collins Kibet Moi before a Nakuru court on July 21, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation

She also claimed that the accused was armed with a firearm when he was at the residence.

"The person we are looking for seems to be aware of the warrant, which is why he can change his location from time to time. He also has people who provide him with information about the case, thus protecting him from arrest," Ms Wangare said.

The lawyer said the accused refused to be apprehended by the detectives, who he said were "too junior" to arrest him.

He allegedly promised to appear in court on August 12, but failed to do so.

In addition, Ms Wangare said Kibet had sent threatening messages to Ms Tagi on the day officers arrived at his Ongata Rongai residence, which she said was evidence that he was aware of the ongoing efforts to arrest him.

“He sent messages to my client reprimanding her for allegedly sending thugs to hurt him. He threatened to deal with her accordingly and teach her a lesson,” she told the court.

She requested the court to extend the arrest warrant, enabling them to explore alternative methods of enforcement.

Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion granted the request, extending the warrant to September 19.

In the application filed in January, Ms Tagi sought to have Mr Kibet punished for failing to comply with court orders issued in June 2022, which directed him to provide financial support for their two children’s education, medical expenses, and part of their entertainment costs, totalling Sh1.5 million per year.

Ms Tagi claimed that Mr Kibet had never obeyed the orders, leaving her to shoulder all the responsibilities alone.

She explained that she has faced financial difficulties and is now unable to continue providing for the children's needs.

In March, the court issued a summons to Kibet to show cause why he should not be punished for disobeying the orders. After he ignored the summons three times, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.